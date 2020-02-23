BELTON — About 165 people filled the upstairs auditorium of the Bell County Museum on Saturday night for “Rejoice! The Evolution of Black Gospel Music.”
Six choirs performed songs that traced the history of the genre through four periods of time, from 1600 to 2020. Local music legend Dorceal Duckens, accompanied on the keyboards by Wayne Bacchus, sang “Lord I Want to be a Christian,” “Go Down Moses,” and other numbers. Soloist Bobbie Robinson sang “Precious Lord Take My Hand.”
At intervals during the program, Robert Darden, a journalism professor at Baylor University, spoke about the history of the music from slavery to the present. Darden is the founder of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor, which has digitalized many vinyl recordings of gospel music’s golden age, said Linell Davis, an assistant minister at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church and organizer of the event.
Darden said the first part of the program, covering 1600-1870, was for songs called spirituals. A true spiritual is based on experiences the people had after leaving Africa, he said. The masters didn’t tell the slaves everything that was in the Bible, he said. They just told them it said, “Slaves, obey your masters.”
Some of the African tribes had made cultural and social advances before coming to America, he said. Their owners purposely separated them from one another so that they lost their language and other parts of their culture, he said.
“They took everything away except music,” Darden said.
That music remains the basis of African-American churches in America today, he said. What it comes down to, he said, is “Jesus loves you.”
Some of the distinguishing characteristics of the music are rhythm, improvisation and “so-called blue notes,” he said.
Jubilee spirituals were spirituals that had been arranged, Darden said. They had a beat that can be heard in all popular American music, he said.
All the spirituals have a second message, he said. They were used by Harriet Tubman and others, he said.
“How did we get from the spiritual to gospel music?” Darden asked. For one thing, he said, the people moved from the country to the city.
“You take the music, you take the lyrics, and the beat of Saturday night,” he said.
Tommy Dorsey was a factor in changing the beat from something African to something American, Darden said. And when the civil rights movement came along, it turned some of the old songs into freedom songs, he said.
At the end of the program, the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church and a member of the museum’s board of directors, stood to dismiss the crowd.
“I hear this every Sunday — the music we just heard — the gospel music,” he said.
It came out of the fields of slavery, he said, and was a salve that soothed away their pain.