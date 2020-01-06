For area residents interested in receiving a firefighter certification, Monday night was a time to settle any doubts before taking on the effort.
Temple Fire & Rescue aimed to settle any doubts with a second open house for its fire academy, inviting all interested in getting certification to come and ask questions. While some attending were still unsure if they were interested in joining the January session of the fire academy, most were interested in making sure they had their documents in order.
About 20 people attended the meeting at Temple’s Fire Station No. 8, with ages ranging from just out of high school to others who have made their way through the military.
While most who attending were looking to join a fire department after they graduated from the academy, a handful already were hired by the city. Training Captain Nathan Franklin, who was leading the open house, said he tries to let those interested know that some departments will hire a cadet and then pay for the academy.
The Temple Fire Academy costs $2,500 for students to get their certification, in addition to another $1,300 for EMT certification and textbook costs.
“A lot of (applicants) think they have to do this entire process before they can go looking for a job, but that is not the case,” Franklin said. “They can start looking for the jobs now, and if they get picked up by a department they can have their academy paid for. A lot of people mistake this as they are employed by the city of Temple when they are doing this program, and they are not.”
For those attending the meeting who had not already registered for the academy, they needed to decide if they were interested, as Franklin noted there was only one spot left in the class starting on Jan. 20, with the next academy in June.
For recent high school graduate Steven Holston, the open house helped answer several questions he had about joining.
Holston said he knew that he wanted to become a firefighter in his second year of high school after he decided not to join the military. While he had not yet signed up for the academy, listening to Franklin explain what was expected of him helped him make sure this was the correct path.
Resident Chance Mosley said he was eager to join the academy for the January session, not wanting to wait until summer. Mosley said he came to the open house so he could get a few questions answered and turn in his paperwork as soon as possible.
“(The open house) helped me figure out what I need to do now,” Mosley said. “I want to be a firefighter because I want to help people. I was going to college, then I just changed my path a little bit.”