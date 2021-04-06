A Temple woman was killed Sunday night in a collision between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on State Highway 36, authorities said.
Dena Self Montgomery, 59, was killed when her 2007 Dodge Ram pickup collided with a 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driving by a Houston man, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The accident occurred at about 9:10 p.m. on Highway 36, just south of Burgandy Lane.
Washko said Montgomery was traveling south on the highway when her truck crossed into the northbound land and collided with the tractor-trailer.
Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The Houston motorist was not injured, Washko said.
The incident is under investigation.