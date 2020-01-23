The city of Temple has restarted issuing birth and death certificates.
City officials announced Thursday that the city secretary’s office has updated paper to issue the certifications. The city stopped issuing the records on Jan. 13 after former City Secretary Lacy Borgeson retired after 21 years working for the city.
People who want the short form or long form of the two types of certificates can now go to the City Secretary’s Office at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
The city had to replace all of the documents used to issue the two types of certificates because they had Borgeson’s name and signature. These new documents now being used by the city will have the name of the interim city secretary Stephanie Hedrick, who was appointed by the City Council last week.
Those needing birth and death certificates were prompted to use the Bell County Clerk’s office in Belton or the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin.