Approximately 900 new students were welcomed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor during the school’s 176th fall convocation service — an annual celebratory event that kicks off the institution’s new academic year.
Although just 24 students attended classes when UMHB began in Independence, Texas in 1845, UMHB spokeswoman Rebecca O’Banion said this year’s enrollment, which ranges in age from 16 to 71, nears 3,735.
“There was a parade of flags, representing each of the 31 countries and territories … and 34 states around the nation from which UMHB students have journeyed to campus,” O’Banion said in a news release. “This year, 607 students are the first in their families to go to college.”
When this diverse group of students arrived at the Frank W. Mayborn Campus Center for convocation on Wednesday, Carol C. Holcomb — a professor of Christian studies and director of UMHB’s Center for Baptist Studies — said she understands the determination it takes to reach college.
“Just getting to this moment has been an unbelievable journey of grit,” she said. “We are so proud of you for making it this far. We know that anxiety and stress and worry can sometimes blind you and make it really hard to see. It can hinder our vision and make it really difficult to see what is important, but … today is a new day. You can look up. You can dream.”
Holcomb, who has instructed students at UMHB for 22 years, called on student’s to dig deeper into their vision, passions, and purpose for life.
“You have enrolled at a Christian university and we specialize in possibilities,” she said. This is ... a passageway to new places for those who have the vision as the Bible says. Here at UMHB, you will find connections to opportunities if you have the courage to be curious.”