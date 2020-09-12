It’s been a deadly summer at Temple Lake Park as three people — including a 3-year-old — drowned in less than three months.
The reasons for the deaths of the two men — Theodore Key and Eric Johnson — are known, but the death of Skylar Parks, 3, is still under investigation, Brad Ellis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger, said.
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the autopsy results for Key and Parks came back as accidental drownings. No autopsy was ordered for Johnson, who drowned Sept. 5.
Key, 21, of Temple and originally from Haymarket, Va., died July 29 while trying to save his fiancé and their unborn child. His fiancé, Jordann Quail, was on a flotation device that blew away in the wind and he swam to save her. However, Key went under water and didn’t come back up. It took two days for emergency responders to find his body.
Quail is mourning the loss of Key, she posted on Facebook.
Three weeks ago, she said, “lost my best friend. Not a single thing has been the same since. With all the love you had from everyone, I know I won’t be raising this baby alone, but
I just wish it still could’ve been us. It has been amazing to watch this grow and to see all the people that will be there and have already helped with raising our sweet baby and he’s not even here yet.”
Life jackets are recommended at Temple Lake Park, officials said.
“It only takes a split second to drown if you don’t wear a life vest,” Ellis said. He said 99.9 percent of drownings are preventable with life vests.
Capt. Scott Juercke of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife agreed.
“It’s tough. It’s the hard part of the job, knowing most of the deaths are needless,” Juercke said. “People overestimate their swimming ability. There would be no issues if they wore life jackets.”
Skylar’s drowning is still under investigation because of questionable circumstances, Ellis said. The 3-year-old was an “unaccompanied minor” who was with a friend of the babysitter, he said.
The death of Johnson, 31, a Moody resident, occurred as he attempted a free-water swim around Sandy Point, Ellis said. He started on the opposite side of the cove, struggled and was seen by passersby. Johnson had been underwater for minutes before emergency responders reached him and brought him to shore, where they began CPR.
“People need to know their limits and capabilities,” Ellis said. “There are no lifeguards and we don’t restrict anywhere on the lake to swimmers. There are inherent risks in any open body water system.”
Swimming beach
However, the Corps sets up safety boundaries for Temple Lake Park’s swimming beach. The area is kept free of obstacles, is marked by buoys and the water slowly increases in depth from the shore, he said.
Sandy Point is not a beach created by the Corps, Ellis said. Instead, it was formed by the lake.
There are no mitigating factors for the Temple Lake Park drownings, Juercke said. There are no underwater trees and it’s mostly sandy, he said.
“There is no obstacle to inhibit swimming (at the beach),” he said.
Ellis said wind and waves often play a part in the danger, as does a false sense of invincibility. There are obstacles underneath the water in other parts of Lake Belton — fishing lines and hooks, boulders, trees and even vehicles and boats that have been dumped or sunk into the lake.
“It’s been a long summer marked by an increase in visits during the peak season,” Ellis said.
The increase at both Bell County lakes is partially attributable to the partial closure of Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area at Fort Hood, officials said.
“It was a perfect season for the perfect storm,” he said.
Six park rangers staff both lakes — and each works 16 hours scattered over three shifts. The rangers have to rely heavily on people to be responsible, Ellis said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department also patrols lake parks at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake under a summer contract with the Corps of Engineers.
Temple Lake Park is included in the contract for sheriff patrols, Lt. Bob Reinhard, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said. The Corps also contracts with the Temple Police Department to specifically work at Temple Lake Park during the same time period.
“We are out of contract with the Corps for this year because it ended Tuesday,” Reinhard said.