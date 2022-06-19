Pastoring to the public and law enforcement is the goal of Temple’s two new police chaplains.
About 17 years after the program ended in 2005, the Temple Police Department has decided to resurrect its chaplain program.
“The purpose of the chaplains program is to assist the police department in their mission to establish a greater sense of connectedness with and between members of the department, their families and members of the community,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “It is an additional service that can be provided to the community and may be highly beneficial during difficult times or times of crisis.”
After recruitment began earlier this year, the city now has two chaplains who aim to help both the public and police officers when possible.
The two chaplains are Elwyn Johnston, pastor of Bethel Church, and Scott Meyer, pastor of Western Hills Church of Christ.
The unpaid positions will require the chaplains to spend at least eight hours a month with officers or community members as part of the department. The chaplains will assist in death notifications, community events and the counseling of police officers.
Meyer said he and his church discovered the program when they were looking for a way to be more involved in the community.
Along with about 20 other local religious leaders, Meyer attended a seminar last year about the program and was one of the few who applied for interviews. Johnston and Meyer, who already were good friends, said they saw each other during the interview process.
Johnston said he decided to apply for the chaplain program because he wanted to give back to the community by helping the department and residents.
“I realized that I have fewer years ahead of me than behind me, so I want these years to count,” Johnston said. “And one of the ways to make these years count is to serve our community. We love our community; we raised our family here and have lived here for 31 years.”
To better understand the program and the department, Johnston said he talked to several officers who are members of his church.
Both Johnston and Meyer said they were impressed with the amount of planning and intentionality involved in the program.
Meyer said he hoped giving officers someone to talk to about anything, who could give them regular or religious advice, would help.
“Police are under the microscope and under pressure, and in my opinion, police jobs make ministry look like a piece of cake,” Meyer said. “So a chance to invest in them, encourage them and help them to do their jobs better, blesses the community.”
Both Johnston and Meyer said it wasn’t their goal with this position to convert people or advertise churches. The two said they wanted to help those in need regardless of their faith.
The two chaplains said they also hope to get to work with other faiths and local religious leaders through the program.
City officials said they did reach out to about 100 faith-based organizations in the city when the program was created, including the city’s Hindu temple.
Nohely Mackowiak, spokeswoman for the department, said the city hopes to recruit chaplains on a constant basis and won’t discriminate based upon beliefs.
“Chaplains should be recruited on a continuous and ongoing basis consistent with department policy on equal opportunity and non-discriminatory employment,” Mackowiak said. “A primary qualification for participation in the application process should be an interest in and an ability to assist the department in serving the public.”
Johnston said he knows that being a chaplain is not going to be as easy, as he must win the trust of the officers before they will open up to him.
The two pastors said one of the differences between their normal jobs and being a chaplain is their audience. While people will come to their churches and open up to them as a pastor, they said, as a chaplain they must go to these officers and talk to them.
Both said this trust will not be built in a day, but will require many small interactions leading up to it first.
“Realistically, for some relationships, it is going to take five years, eight years or 10 years,” Johnston said. “And, it is going to take the commitment of us to be a part of it and I am committed to that. So I think you look at the long view and not the short view of this.”
As the initial chaplains for the program, both pastors said they wanted to make sure and not let the department down.
Both men said they felt that what they were doing was something good for the community and hoped to be around to help officers and the community.
“I think we hold (the program) in high regard so we are eager to add value into the officers, their lives and their jobs,” Meyer said.