SALADO — Jessica Shelden and her fiancé, Chris Hammack, had their dreams go up in flames early Wednesday morning.
Wild Angels Boutique, a brick and mortar business that Shelden has operated in Salado since October 2016, burned to the ground.
Nothing but rubble, which continued to smolder well into the afternoon, remained.
“This is a call you don’t want to wake up to at 4 a.m.,” Shelden said in a Facebook post. “We dreamed of opening our store in this building for years. We are devastated it’s gone.”
Bell County Sheriff’s Department — along with the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, the Salado Police Department and the Belton Fire Department — responded to the structure fire at 110 N. Main St. in Salado after the Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls.
“At this time there is no suspected criminal activity associated with this event,” Stacey McClinton, a Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, said in a news release. “The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.”
Hundreds of Salado-area residents, boutique patrons and neighboring businesses took to social media to wish the couple their best.
“I came into your store yesterday afternoon for the first time and fell in love,” Alison Finch, an area resident, said. “I’m devastated for you all and hope to see you rebuild soon. I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss.”
Although Micah Springston, a Salado resident who owns Pink Bulldog Boutique in Belton, shared that sentiment, she knows that it is possible to overcome an adversity like this one.
“I am so sorry y’all are waking up to such awful news,” she said. “I lost my home boutique two years ago due to a house fire and I wasn’t sure if I could mentally get through it and start over. It was one of the hardest things I’ve been through in life. I know it seems impossible now to get through losing everything in your business and starting over, but dig deep within and push yourself through this. You will be back better than you imagined.”
Hammack, who thanked the first responders for their swift action, is confident that will be the case.
“We love our amazing community and all who have reached out,” he said. “This will in no way stop Jessica from making her dream come true again. We are already moving forward and planning to open a smaller store to have until the rebuild. We will be back at it even bigger and better. Thank you for all your support.”