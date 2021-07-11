Cub Scouts of Bell County had the opportunity to participate in the Knights, Castles and Dragons Day Camp at the local scout facility, Camp Tahauya in Belton.
“We have worked really hard to make sure each day is filled with learning and fun,” Nikki Toulouse, Day Camp director, said in a news release. “These kids are at the perfect age to jump in with hands-on learning. When they finish day camp they’ll have new awards for scouting advancements, feel better prepared for outdoor camping and hiking activities, and be full of new facts and information about all kinds of things.”
Participants took part in fun and engaging Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, crafting and outdoor activities such as hiking, archery, BB guns, handmade crafts and science experiments, team building games, outdoor camping and survival skills, fossil exploration, and even learned about bugs and critters. Each activity was designed to build character, teach new skills and help Scouts realize what they are capable of, the release said.
This year, the program theme, Knights, Castles and Dragons, showcased honor, loyalty and service as key characteristics of the Scout Oath and Law, the release said.
“Children get excited about this time period of history,” said John Larson, Cubmaster of Pack 251, Copperas Cove, and Day Camp adult volunteer. “When you combine the goals of scouting and add crowns, castles and fighting dragons into the mix, these kids are going to being having fun without even realizing how much they are actually learning.”
And that is exactly what Cub Scout Day Camp is all about. Day Camp fees of $125 per Scout include a Day Camp T-shirt, patch, cap, water bottle, all program supplies and materials. A limited number of camperships are available, the release said.
Day Camp is an integral part of Longhorn Council’s youth development programs, but could not happen without the dedication and time commitment of volunteers that support the Cub Scout programs, the release said. Day camps are conducted by adult volunteer leadership who are trained and certified at one of the BSA’s National Camping Schools. Adult volunteers lead specific programs or manage a den of Cub Scouts during their time at camp. Youth staff members and Scouts BSA serving as Den Chiefs also assist the Cub Scouts with activities. All staff are vetted according to Scouts BSA requirements and have completed Youth Protection Training.
Longhorn Council has offered life-changing experiences to the boys and girls that participate in Scouting since 1919, the release said. The Longhorn Council serves almost 38,000 young people and more than 10,000 adult volunteers in 23 counties: Bell, Bosque, Cooke, Coryell, Denton, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Palo Pinto, Parker, Robertson, Somervell, Tarrant, Wise and Young.
Connect with the organization website at https://tinyurl.com/awyepjyt or by contacting Devin Morgan, the local district executive for Leon Valley, at 254-466-1284 or devin.morgan@scouting.org