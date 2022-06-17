A man was arrested Friday after a standoff with Temple Police Department officers Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. to a traffic accident at the intersection of East Avenue H and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release.
A male involved in the accident fled the scene on foot. Officers located the man, armed with a gun, in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street. After a standoff that lasted more than an hour, the subject was taken into custody.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately released by police.
During the incident, officers set up a perimeter, and notified residents and businesses in the area, Nowlin said.
“The Temple Police Department is still trying to positively identify the subject and confirm his involvement in the accident,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.