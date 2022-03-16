KILLEEN — The sixth annual Spring Operation Stand Down will welcome all homeless individuals and families at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday.
Assistance for those who attend the event includes support, a hot meal and services such as personal grooming, health assessments, dental cleaning and hygiene. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the conference center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
“There will be three 26-foot trucks carrying clothing and supplies for distribution,” Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, said. “All donations are welcomed and can be made at our center in the Copperas Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Suite 338.”
Barbers and stylists, dentists and medical personnel will be on hand to provide services and care, Courtland said. There will be screenings for COVID-19 and AIDS-HIV. Clothing donations will be available to every individual who comes in for assistance. A hot meal will be provided for lunch and personal grooming items have been placed inside backpacks for each person.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas assists homeless veterans and their families in the Central Texas Community, however, anyone facing homelessness is welcomed to attend Saturday’s event.
The organization’s mission is to provide immediate relief from the trauma and isolation of homelessness. This event is part of an ongoing program to provide homeless veterans access to short-term resources and ensure that participants have easy access to basic needs during the event.
Organizers intend to raise community awareness about homelessness, particularly homeless veterans, and encourage participation in Stand Down events.
All Covid-19 protocols will be followed during the event. Individuals will have their temperature taken and masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 254-681-8522 or email to operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.