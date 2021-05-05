A sign of hope

The sign for the new McLane Center of Hope Salvation Army has recently been installed. The Salvation Army Building is located on West Avenue G in Temple. The center will offer job and life skills education and will serve as a transitional facility for the homeless.

 Josh Quinn

The Salvation Army of Bell County is seeking volunteers to help answer phones from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Fridays.

Those interested in volunteering may call 254-774-9996 for further information.