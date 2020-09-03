MOODY — Authorities on Thursday identified an accident victim killed just northwest of Moody.
Shawn Carter, 21 of Moody, was identified as the driver of a Ford Mustang and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 5-year-old passenger in critical condition was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital, Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said.
The crash was on FM 107 at Blue Cut Road. The Mustang drove from Blue Cut Road onto FM 107 and was struck by an 18-wheeler going westbound on FM 107. The Ford overturned, according to Howard. No one else was injured.