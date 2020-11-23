Clayton Pratt, 30, was killed following a shooting Sunday evening in Temple, according to a news release from Temple Police.
Police officers responded to a call about a shooting victim at 7 p.m Sunday in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
Upon arrival, officers found that Pratt had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy be performed.
The suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.