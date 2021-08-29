Santa Fe Plaza will be a sea of Wildcat Blue on Wednesday when the Temple Independent School District holds its first community pep rally of the year.
Jon Wallin, a Temple ISD spokesman, said the event — staged to help kickoff Temple High’s football season — will begin at 6 p.m.
“The band and spirit groups will also be on hand, and the event is open to the public,” Wallin said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, who couldn’t recall when the district last held a community pep rally, said he is ecstatic to see the community come together in droves.
“This is just as exciting in my mind as the first day of school, and I know our kids are very excited about it, too,” he said. “For the last year and a half, they haven’t had an opportunity to be featured the way these programs are typically featured to the community, so this is a great opportunity for that.”
Ott said the educators who lead these programs are equally enthusiastic.
“They’re excited because they know how hard these students work. For them not to have a chance to feature their talents to a larger community … takes away from the experience, so I think it’s been a long time coming,” he said.
“The idea of bringing the band, the cheerleaders, the Kittens and the football players is great,” Ott said. “It’s a chance to have multiple groups celebrated while really bringing the community together … which is one of the things that’s been difficult with the pandemic.”
Ott understands that circumstances with COVID-19 in Bell County are still delicate, and is asking for attendees to wear a mask or face covering when social distancing can’t be maintained.
“I’ve been wearing my face covering any time I’ve been in the building with students and staff … so I would say going into this pep rally we have to stay diligent. We just have to,” he said. “Yes we are outdoors, but if you’re within the personal space of someone I would just encourage you to wear a face covering. We’re a caring community and that’s what we need to do.”
The fourth-year Temple ISD superintendent emphasized how not being vigilant against COVID-19 could impact the same students they are celebrating.
“We want our students in our community to enjoy experiences as much as possible and we don’t want to have to cancel experiences,” he said. “We’re doing this for the community, so we don’t want to have to turn around and cancel an extracurricular event for the students, because of cases … so let’s just continue to look out for one another.”