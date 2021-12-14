A free one-hour webinar will be held at noon Wednesday to review election law changes enacted by the 87th Texas Legislature.
The webinar — presented by the League of Women Voters of Texas, The Arc of Texas, Disability Rights Texas, and REV UP Texas — will focus on changes to voting by mail, curbside voting and giving assistance to voters.
The goal of the webinar is to lessen the impact of Texas election law changes felt by voters with disabilities and those over 65, according to a news release
“We want to get voters ready well before the March 2022 primary election so that they are not confused by or afraid of these election law changes.” Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said in a news release. “This webinar will be helpful for all voters, but especially those who will be disproportionately affected such as disabled voters and voters over 65. The March primary election is going to be an important election, with a large number of races and candidates. Our goal is to reduce any barriers for Texas voters.”
Chimene will be a presenter at the webinar as well as Molly Broadway, training and technical support specialist for voting rights at Disability Rights Texas; Jeffrey Miller, a policy specialist with Disability Rights Texas; and Ashley Ford, director of public policy and advocacy at The Arc of Texas
People can register in advance for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PVeDccrtSDGbK92Rp_C2_g
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar, according to the release.