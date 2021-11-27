Two Temple organizations will partner up once again year to help keep local homeless residents warm as temperatures fall.
Impact Church and Temple Salvation Army will work together to hold warming shelters when temperatures fall below freezing. Both organizations opened their doors multiple times last year for those in need, including during Winter Story Uri.
The shelters open each night when temperatures fall below freezing, after including wind chill, or 35 degrees if it is wet out.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at Impact Church, said the shelter may be hard to operate but it is something they feel they need to do.
“But the costs of running a shelter are nothing compared to the difficulties faced by our friends who do not have safe and secure homes,” Rhodes said. “Impact is a church, so rather than seeing the warming shelter as a service we provide, we see it as a community working together and sharing the resources God has given us to extend gracious hospitality to those who need shelter.”
This year, Impact Church plans to have 36 cots available each night, with the Salvation Army having at least 30 beds available.
Lt. David Beckham of the Salvation Army said last year that the organization usually sees the same number of people use its normal shelter as its warming shelter.
“I am not sure how many people come in off the streets,” Beckham said last November. “To be honest … it is about the same group of people that come in when the warming station is open.”
Rhodes said the additional space this year, compared to the original 20 cots available at the start of last winter, is due to fewer COVID-19 restrictions. The organization still will offer masks and hand sanitizer to those who want them.
To get prepared for this winter, Impact Church has started asking for donations as well as volunteers to sign up for three-hour shifts at the shelter.
The main supplies needed by Impact are sleeping bags, hygiene products, hats, gloves and backpacks. Rhodes said small- and medium-sized underwear and coats for both men and women are needed.
Both organizations accept monetary donations to help with their efforts.
Impact Church is starting early this year in recruiting volunteers to operate its shelter when it is open.
Last year, unlike the Salvation Army shelter, Impact Church had a hard time recruiting volunteers. This was especially true for those who were experienced dealing with the homeless and able to work through the night.
This year, Rhodes said the church is partnering with Dr. Ty Leonard of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Counseling Program to offer mental health first aid training to first-time volunteers.
“This year, we’re paying closer attention to the training and preparation needed for our volunteers,” Rhodes said. “We do rely on community volunteers who can come and work a three-hour shift in the overnight hours, so that our friends staying in the shelter can have a safe and restful night. But a lot of our volunteers don’t have much personal experience with people who’re dealing with the stresses of living on the street.”
Rhodes said the organization is always looking for good volunteers who are kind and willing to learn.
Those interested in volunteering at the warming shelter, and are at least 18 years old, are able to go to the church’s website at impacttemple.com/warm or email deni@impacttemple.com.
Volunteers will need to attend one of the organization’s mental health first aid classes before working at the warming shelter, with the first being held Wednesday, Dec. 1.