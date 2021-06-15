Area educators will have the opportunity to experience the same “world of work” they prepare their own students for through the Summer Externship for Teachers Program — an initiative administered by the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
This year, the Texas Workforce Commission awarded Workforce Solutions of Central Texas $51,250 in funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for the program.
Charley Ayres — Workforce’s director of industry of industry and education partnerships — said this funding will benefit 50 secondary school teachers.
“It is an opportunity that provides educators with a real-world experience to help them understand the skills that students will need and creates an opportunity for the businesses to have input on the needs of their future workforce,” he said in a news release.
These educators will shadow a business and its operation for three days beginning June 21, according to Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Participating businesses include Baylor Scott & White Health, CGI, Datamars, Don Ringler Automotive Group, Extraco Bank, Materials Transportation Co., Mitchell & Associates, Panel Specialists, Performance Food Group, Reynold’s Consumer Products, Temple Community Clinic, Temple Health & Bioscience District, TMS Hydraulics and Z Modular.
Following their stint working with one of these industry partners, educators are scheduled to collaborate with their fellow participants about how their experiences can be implemented into their curriculum.
“Insights learned — on the job — will be incorporated into the teacher’s curriculum to provide students a better advantage in preparing for careers,” the Workforce Solutions release said.