BELTON — A police investigator testified Monday in the combined murder trial of Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22.
The two women are accused of the 2018 shooting death of Temple resident Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, in an attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
James Corey Powell, a current investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, was the lead investigator on Dec. 5, 2018 and employed with the Temple Police Department at the time.
“The call went out that evening … reporting there was a shooting at the Walmart on West Adams,” he said. “Patrol was on scene. They had already established a crime scene … around a very large section of the parking lot.”
While collecting evidence at the scene, Powell testified to learning that Kohlhaas succumbed to his injuries and the investigation turned into a homicide.
“This homicide case was a new approach that we were trying,” he said. “Multiple detectives were called.”
The various detectives handled different stages of the investigation. Powell said he obtained a bag of marijuana found under Kohlhaas’ body and examined surveillance footage from the parking lot.
“We saw two people get out and get into the white car,” he said. “At one point, we saw someone get out and get back into the white car. We saw three people get out.”
Kohlhaas’ vehicle, a white Chrysler 300, was searched along with the crime scene established by officers.
“We collected a cellphone,” Powell said. “We collected the shirt that was cut from Isaac. We collected his tooth. We collected a shell case. It was a 9mm.”
The shell casing, Powell said, was located near the right rear door of the car, and a shot bullet was found to have traveled through the ceiling liner, finding a resting place near the top of the vehicle’s windshield.
Powell testified to not sending the shell casing and bullet to be tested for fingerprints and DNA analysis since the material of the evidence was not conducive to testing.
The next day, Jazlyn Miller, 20 — a woman charged with robbery on the crime and who testified to the events that night earlier on the trial — went to the Temple Police Department and was interviewed by Powell.
“When we talked to Jazlynn, she identified parties,” Powell said. “She identified her involvement, and that gave us people of interest. She gave us detailed information. From there (we) started building the case.”
With Miller’s information, Powell testified to looking into Swint and Brent by researching known addresses, automobiles, and known acquaintances.
Swint’s defense attorney Michael White questioned Powell about being able to see what happened inside the car when he examined the surveillance footage.
Powell responded, “No.”
White also questioned a shoe print found in the white Chrysler and asked the detective if it was ever matched to a white Nike shoe that belonged to Kohlhaas and if it was collected as evidence and shown on several crime scene photos.
The shoe and a cutout piece of the seat with the dust print were retrieved from an evidence vault and found to be a match in front of the jury.
Zachary Boyd, Swint’s defense attorney, questioned Powell vigorously about Kohlhaas’ wallet, which was not offered as evidence.
Boyd had a screenshot from an officer’s bodycam video showing a large wad of money attached to a money clip.
“Besides the wallet and the missing stack of $20s, what else is missing?” Boyd asked.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Powell responded.
The money clip was later found in the vault, where evidence was preserved and presented to the jury.
Before the money clip was presented to jurors, Boyd claimed the missing wallet was a significant piece of evidence kept from the jury to determine the intent of the crime.
“You’re trying to say this is a robbery?” Boyd asked Powell. “If he has all this money, then it wasn’t a very good robbery.”
“People get robbed for less,” Powell responded.
On a redirect, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan asked him what type of crime was committed.
“An attempted robbery,” he responded.
Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday.