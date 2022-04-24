BELTON — Bell County is welcoming a new County Extension Agent for family and community health.
Last week, the Bell County Commissioners Court and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Bell County welcomed Beverly Hodges as the new Family and Community Health County Extension Agent.
Hodges will start her new position May 2.
Most recently, she has served in Bell County as the Better Living for Texans (BLT) Extension Agent before transitioning to her new position.
Hodges is a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Academy of Nutrition and Diete- tics and a licensed dietitian in the state of Texas.
She has worked throughout the Central Texas acute health care community. She received her master’s degree, with honors, in health administration from Texas A& M University and her bachelor of science in dietetics, summa cum laude, from Southeastern Louisi-ana University. She serves as a mentor for the Texas A&M Dietetic Internship Program, providing both community and management rotations.
In her past positions, Hodges was responsible for the development and implementation of programs in the areas of weight management, chronic disease management, nutrition, food safety, and leadership.
Hodges is excited to begin this new role, stating that she welcomes the opportunity to partner with the health care community to meet the needs of the county constituents.
Further, she is looking forward to working with the strong 4-H programs established throughout Bell County as well as the volunteers and exhibitors of the Bell County Youth Fair.
“While we have a strong foundation in our county, we also have the opportunity to grow and expand our programs through networking and recruitment,” Hodges said.