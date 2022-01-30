Temple police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man Sunday.
Three to four gunshots were heard by officers at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they conducted an unrelated traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Avenue F, according to a news release by Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin.
Officers found a vehicle that had been shot at, causing a shattered window.
“Officers did not locate a victim or suspect at that time,” Arreguin said in the release.
Two hours later, she said, a male victim admitted himself to a hospital emergency room for care for a gunshot wound on his foot.
During the investigation, officers found a shell casing at the incident location, Arreguin said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.