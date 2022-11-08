Some Bell County elections sites may experience a delay today due to technical difficulties, according to a news release from the county.
"This morning Bell County Elections staff were up early and in regular contact with each of the 42 vote centers across the county," Bell County Public Information Office James Stafford said in a news release. "While most are ready and eager to welcome voters, a few have discovered issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change."
Elections staff and representatives from the county’s technology services department have been deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue.
"At this time, it is possible that some sites will experience delays this morning, but election officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly," Stafford said. "In the meantime, staff are working to ensure that the delay is communicated via the county’s wait times app, located at BellCountyTX.com/Voting."
The eight locations known to have this problem are: #1 located in Belton Nazarene Church, #18 located in St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, #26 located in the Temple College Pavilion, #30 located in First Baptist Church of Moffat, #31 located in First Baptist Church of Rogers, #33 located in Boy's Ranch in Ivy Gap, #36 located in the Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen, and #38 located in the West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen.