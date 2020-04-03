A 48-year-old Houston woman led Bell County deputies and Nolanville Police Department officers on a chase Thursday that ended up near Salado, Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
Shunda Lanette Boutte drove a car stolen out of Nolanville. A man had gotten out of his truck to do a survey and Boutte allegedly jumped in and drove away. The truck’s owner called 911 and Boutte was located on FM 93 in Belton.
During the pursuit she drove about 55 mph on Loop 121 and Interstate 14 before ending up on I-35.
Spikes were put on I-35, and the flattened tires stopped Boutte near the intersection of FM 2484 and I-35, Druz said. She was taken into custody by the Nolanville Police Department without incident, Cruz said.
Boutte was in the Bell County Jail Friday with three third-degree felony holds. No bond was set by press time.