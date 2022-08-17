A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for his role in the June slaying of Erin Gilligan.
Tommy Lee Shelton, 57, of Temple, was indicted on murder charge, a first-degree felony, in Temple’s first homicide of 2022.
At about 7:55 p.m. on June 1, Temple Police officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Second Street after receiving a call from Shelton’s son, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers learned that Shelton called his son, confessed to the fatal shooting and said he would end his life, an arrest affidavit said.
At the scene, officers found Shelton sitting in front of the house and asked him if anyone else was in the residence.
“The suspect replied that his girlfriend was in the house as well,” Temple Police Department Investigator Jessica Johnson said in the affidavit. “When he was asked where his girlfriend was, the suspect replied, ‘She’s on the floor dead.’ As officers approached (Shelton), the suspect stated, ‘It’s me. I’m the bad guy.’”
Johnson said officers went inside the house and found Gilligan lying face down between a bed and a recliner.
“(An officer) moved the recliner to check on the victim and saw there was a large pool of blood under the victim’s head,” Johnson said. “There was a single spent shell casing on the floor just above the victim’s left shoulder. The victim was deceased.”
Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, chief medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, performed an autopsy on Gilligan.
“Dr. Barnard stated the victim had a single gunshot wound to the forehead that exited out the back of her head,” Johnson said. “There was some stippling that would indicate the muzzle of the gun was less than three feet away from the victim.”
Johnson interviewed Shelton, who told her he and Gilligan were arguing before the shooting.
“The suspect stated that after the shot was fired, he put the gun on the counter and then into the top drawer of the kitchen, where the .40-caliber Remington handgun was found by the police,” Johnson said.
Shelton told Johnson he fled the scene but decided to return to Temple.
“The suspect stated that after the shooting, he got into his vehicle and north as far as Bruceville-Eddy,” Johnson said. “(He) then turned around to go back to the house after calling and talking to his son in Hawaii. He told his son about doing a terrible thing and how (he) will never see him again.”
The shooting was under investigation as a domestic violence situation.
Court records showed Gilligan had two domestic violence convictions where Shelton was listed as a victim. Her charge stems from a Nov. 6, 2021, incident at the Second Street Home where Gilligan fired shots. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail and was released on Jan. 1, 2022.
A state record search did not show any other criminal history for Shelton.
Shelton, formally charged on June 4, remained at the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $1 million bond.