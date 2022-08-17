Tommy Lee Shelton

Tommy Lee Shelton, 59, of Temple, was arrested by officers and taken to the Bell County Jail in connection with the death of Erin Gilligan, Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. Shelton was being held Thursday afternoon without bail with a pending charge from the Temple Police Department.

A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for his role in the June slaying of Erin Gilligan.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com