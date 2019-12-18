The Area Agency on Aging is scheduling classes throughout the area that will help residents manage their health, including fall prevention, diabetes self management and powerful tools for caregivers.
Most of the classes have a January start date and are offered in a series weekly sessions.
In July, 15 individuals completed training to teach Powerful Tools for Caregivers, said Theresa Mireles, coordinator for Community Health and Wellness Programs at the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
There will be further training for lay leaders for the self-management classes in the spring, Mireles said.
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas website was revamped and individuals interested in the classes can register online, she said.
“By the end of January, the website will include photos and biography on all of the coaches and will include who is teaching the various classes,” Mireles said. “There are people who like how a particular person teaches and they can find out which classes that individual is teaching and where.”
As the classes are moving further out into the counties the agency serves, the AAA wants to make sure prospective students know there is assistance available for transportation, she said.
The Area Agency on Aging can help its clients get to its health and wellness classes by offering vouchers for transportation and will pay for respite care services so the individual who is caring for someone can leave home to attend the class.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
In Powerful Tools for Caregivers participants learn compassionate, effective ways to deal with those feelings and improve the lives of both the caregiver and their loved one.
Topics will include: identifying and reducing personal stress; communicating feelings, needs and concerns; and mastering caregiving decisions.
This class will be offered:
Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive.
Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m., Jan 7-Feb. 11, Lampasas Multi Senior Center, 901 S. Live Oak.
A Matter of Balance – fall prevention for seniors
These classes can help individuals learn more about exercises to improve strength and balance. This program is designed to decrease fear of falling and increase activity levels.
One in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. .
This class will be offered:
Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m., Jan. 7-Feb. 20, Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main, Belton
Monday and Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Feb. 17, 19, 24, 26; March 2, 4, 9, 11; Lometa Senior Center; 111 W. Railway St.
Fridays, 9-11 a.m., Feb. 21-March 27, Gatesville Senior Center, 208 N. Lutterloh.
Monday and Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; April 1, 6, 8; Goldthwaite Senior Center; 2110 Old Priddy St.
Diabetes self-management
The diabetes self-management classes designed to help diabetics and their caregivers develop a better understanding of diabetes and how to become better managers of the condition.
Classes will be offered:
Thursdays 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 9-Feb. 13, Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
Fridays 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 10-Feb. 14, Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St., Gatesville.
All of the classes are offered at no charge. Class size is limited so pre-registration is encouraged.
To register or for information, call 254-770-2330.