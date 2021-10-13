Baylor Scott & White will kick off a series of drive-through flu clinics across the Central Texas region on Saturday.
Currently, three drive-through flu shot events — each running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — are scheduled in Bell and McLennan counties: Saturday at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple; Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen; and Oct. 23 at the Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center, 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. in Waco.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the burden COVID-19 has put on our hospital systems and resources,” Baylor Scott & White said in a Facebook post. “Now it’s time to do your part against another virus, the flu.”
“Everyone 2 years and older are required to wear a mask before they receive their vaccine,” according to Baylor Scott & White.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny previously told the Telegram how it is important for families to take advantage of opportunities like these, as the region still battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year I think the flu vaccine is very helpful. It’s not 100 percent effective but it is effective for most people,” he said in 2020. “We want to do anything we can do to protect our students, families and employees. Given the current pandemic with COVID-19 that’s just even more reason we don’t want to battle two outbreaks at the same time.”
Residents — who can access more information about the drive-through clinics at bit.ly/3FHaUUp — are encouraged to complete 10 days of quarantine and be asymptomatic before attending a vaccination site, according to Baylor Scott & White. Normal co-pays apply for the cost of the flu shots.