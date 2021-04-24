For Tim Davis and Richard Arwood — who have both lived and worked in Temple for decades — a love for the city and its people is part of what drives them.
This love is the reason behind why both men are competing for the top job in the city — its mayor.
Davis, who is the current mayor, was elected in 2018 for his first three-year term after previously having been the councilman for District 1 in northern Temple. Arwood, the challenger, announced his candidacy in February with a platform of working to lower taxes, fix roads and better fund police.
Davis, 54, said he grew up in Abilene, one of five brothers and sisters, before moving to Temple in 1994 with their first two children after his wife, Jennifer, got a job at Temple Independent School District.
Starting from the spare bedroom in his home, Davis launched his own business in the city called Texas Benefit Alliance. The company has grown to employ seven people and provide employee benefit packages for many local businesses.
Davis said he views his service, first as a Council member and now as mayor, as his way of giving back to the community.
With five years as a Council member and three as mayor, along with more time on various city boards, Davis said he believes he is the only person in the race with the necessary experience to serve as mayor.
Davis also pointed out that as a business owner in the city, he knows the effects of what he does as mayor.
“The time I have spent shows dedication and tenacity, even when we have gone through difficult trials over the past few years,” Davis said. “This dedication is necessary to build relationships and gain an understanding of the role as mayor. The city needs an experienced mayor who understands the role and duties of what is asked of him, and is willing to take the time and patience to do so.”
Arwood, 51, also was not born in Temple, but moved to the city in 1983 due to his father’s job.
A graduate of Temple High School and Temple College, Arwood later attended and graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville before coming back to Temple. Arwood has worked for several local businesses and currently works as a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets.
While Arwood has not held an elected position before, he has served on the Public Safety Advisory Board for three years before recently being appointed to the Fire Department Board.
Arwood said he wanted to run for mayor to make a change for the city he loves, choosing to run for the top position instead of first becoming a Council member.
“Every year taxes seem to go up and every year tax rates go up,” Arwood said. “I just thought that maybe we needed somebody new in there to see if we can solve this problem and see if there is a better solution than just raising taxes and just letting that solve everything.”
Taxes
One area where the two candidates disagree is their view on taxes in the city.
Arwood said that over the past few years he and other residents have seen a sharp increase in their property taxes. He said that if he was elected he would work with the other City Council members to bring down that rate, at least for a few years, to let people recover.
While Arwood did not point out any specific cuts, he said some things might just need to be pushed back a few years such as proposed park improvements.
“I think sometimes we spend money, whether it is on the city level or household level, on some things that we want versus what we need,” Arwood said. “In the budget I think there is plenty of room to work on the things that we need versus the things that we want.”
Davis said most of the city’s current budget already is going toward just what is needed, with only a small portion of the budget left over for anything discretionary. The proposed fiscal year 2021 expenses show costs relating to personnel and daily operations take up more than 95 percent of general fund expenditures.
In order to cut taxes, Davis said the city would need to cut some services or lower the pay of city employees.
Davis said he and the city anticipate continued growth over the coming years, He said the city might need to increase property taxes to keep up with that growth.
“I view the budgeting process and the tax rate as we are stewards of the taxpayer dollars,” Davis said. “To just say that your taxes are too high is not doing justice to the work that is put in to keep the tax rate at the lowest amount that we can and still service the needs of our community. That is all we are doing.”
Infrastructure
While both candidates slightly differ, they both mostly agree on the need for improving the city’s existing infrastructure and adding more as growth continues.
Davis said that while no leader accomplishes anything alone, and the work being done in the city is a group effort between staff and other Council members, he has been proud of the infrastructure work that has been done. Davis pointed out that extensive city planning has given the city a guide for growth.
With city-funded projects, Davis said the city hopes to stimulate private investment and pave the way for new businesses.
“Typically, private investment follows public investment,” Davis said. “So when, through the reinvestment zone, the Santa Fe Business Center was built, that brought more people into downtown.”
Arwood said for him, one of his main goals if he is elected would be to put more focus on repairing existing city roads and infrastructure.
While Arwood acknowledges the city is growing, with increased need for infrastructure, he said the city can’t forget about and ignore what it already has.
“I thought it was really interesting that every person I have talked to, and I am talking about thousands of people, would say this road that I travel on is not in good shape and needs repair,” Arwood said. “But nobody ever named the same road, so I think roads need to be a big focus.”
Voting information
Registered voters are currently able to vote early at two locations in the city — Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St., and Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. First St. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Election Day is set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1, with one polling site in each of the city’s four districts. The sites are at the Frank Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., the Wilson Recreation Center at 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, the Thornton Elementary cafeteria at 2825 Cottonwood Lane and the Tarver Elementary cafeteria at 7949 Stonehollow Drive.
Both candidates said they were ready for Election Day, with Davis saying he likes the challenge of a contested race.
Arwood said he has been going out frequently, just knocking on residents’ doors. While he will talk about his campaign when asked, he said he mainly just wants to encourage residents to come out and vote no matter if it is for him or Davis.
“People need to vote. People need to express, good or bad, what they want in their city,” Arwood said. “Temple’s history is not good at voting at local elections. The numbers are usually very, very low and there just isn’t a lot of local involvement.”