No matter the age, Temple ISD will require all students and staff to wear face coverings in schools and on buses when personal spacing is not possible, Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a news release Thursday.
"After rolling out initial plans ... and receiving feedback, I have made some enhanced safety modifications for staff and students. These will exceed the governor’s orders and the guidelines set forth by the Texas Education Agency in order to further protect our staff and students," Ott said.
Additionally, Ott said the senior leadership team has developed a comprehensive document - Temple ISD Return-to-School Plan 2020 – that outlines the processes and procedures school officials will implement district-wide to ensure the safety of staff and students. Principals will review this plan on Aug. 10 at each campus.
"TISD has purchased coverings for every student and staff member, but they are welcome to wear their own," Ott said. "This exceeds the current governor's order, which requires face coverings to be worn by those only over the age of 10. Since parents have the choice to select remote or on-campus instruction, this allows TISD to provide a safer environment for everyone that is present on our campuses."