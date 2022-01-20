Due to inclement weather, the Temple Fire & Rescue vaccine and testing site has been relocated to Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport, according to a news release.
“The site will be set up inside a hangar and will be accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance,” the new release said. “This location change will allow the site to operate despite inclement weather conditions.”
Starting Monday, Jan. 24, the site will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and it will be closed on the weekends. The site previously ran from Tuesday to Saturday at the former location.
The site offers rapid anti-gen testing for individuals aged 2 and up. Pfizer and Moderna first, second, or booster vaccine doses are available for those 12 and older.