BELTON — Unlocked vehicles are an encouragement to dishonest people looking for cash, guns or electronics that make their efforts a lot easier.
A vehicle drives into a Belton neighborhood, several people get out, walk up and down the streets and pull on door handles, according to the Belton Police Department’s Facebook page.
If the vehicles are locked, the suspects leave the area.
A gun was taken Sunday night from an unlocked vehicle.
Since Jan. 1, 44 vehicles were burglarized in Belton, and all of them were unlocked, Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, said.
“A locked vehicle is often enough to deter a thief,” according to Temple Police Department.
Surveillance video in Temple caught people breaking into vehicles at local apartment complexes to steal things. The suspects went quickly through the rows of vehicles as they checked for unlocked ones.
Since Jan. 1, Temple PD has taken 50 reports for burglary of a vehicle, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
When looking at stolen vehicle reports, 47 vehicles were stolen from Jan. 1 to March 2. Of those, 53 percent were unlocked, Weems said.
Call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 if any activities in your neighborhood look suspicious. To reach Temple Police, call at 254-298-5500.