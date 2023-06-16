Cedric Marks, sentenced to death for the slaying of two Temple residents, was successfully transferred from the county jail in Belton to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville, officials announced Friday.
Death Row move: Marks transferred to TDCJ Huntsville facility
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
