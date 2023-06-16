Marks transfer

The Bell County Sheriff's Department on Friday morning successfully transferred convicted capital murderer Cedric Marks to the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The unit houses the state execution chamber. 

 Courtesy | Bell County Sheriff's Department

