BELTON — Testimony started Tuesday in the murder trial of a Temple man accused driving over two people, including the woman he had a relationship with.
Darrell Gene Holloway II, 64, is accused of killing Marta Garza, 51, and her son Pedro Danny Garza, 33, on March 2, 2018, at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue O.
Holloway is charged with murder, a first-degree felony; intoxicated manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies; and failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a third-degree felony, all related to Marta’s death and not her son.
During her opening statement in the 27th District Court, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said Holloway and Marta Garza shared a home and were in an on-again, off-again relationship.
The two were in a truck after returning from spending the day together in Troy when Marta Garza’s son confronted them in a parking lot on First Street and Avenue O on March 2, 2018.
“Pedro went to look for the defendant,” Strimple said. “He takes a stick and hits the window of the truck.”
In his opening statement, defense attorney Bobby Barina said Strimple downplayed the severity of the attack on Holloway by saying the stick Pedro used was a 2-inch by 4-inch piece of lumber.
Pedro shattered the windows, Barina said. “We only have the case against Marta because (the case) against (Pedro) is self-defense.”
Strimple said Marta Garza got out of the truck and tried to distance herself from the altercation but instead was run over and killed by Holloway along with her son.
“He ran over them, and ran over them, and ran over them,” she said. “One of the bodies was stuck (under the truck). Broken windows should not be a death sentence, especially for a woman who did nothing wrong.”
Barina said Holloway acted in self-defense as the window where Marta was sitting was also shattered by Pedro, adding that his client did not know Marta was also run over.
“He’s distraught,” Barina said of his client. “Seeing his loved one brutally attacked. How would you react? Focus on the events.”
Strimple said Holloway’s blood alcohol content was .10 — above the legal limit of .08.
Amy Rutz, a 911 operator in Bell County, testified about five emergency calls that were received the night of the incident.
“He’s lying in the middle of the street,” a caller told a dispatcher, referring to Pedro. “He might be dead. He was hit pretty hard. We saw the whole thing. They were purposely run over.”
On another call, a man can be heard performing CPR on one of the victims on behalf of the operator until the sirens of emergency vehicles drown out the recording. Emergency personnel at the scene took over lifesaving procedures.
Ian Halliburton and Blaise Dillenburg were the first Temple Police officers on the scene.
Strimple showed a dashcam video depicting Dillenburg and Halliburton performing CPR on the two victims. Before the testimony of the two law enforcement officers, five members of Marta Garza’s family were asked to leave the courtroom as the prosecution told them the evidence might upset them.
Halliburton, now a detective with Temple Police, testified that Pedro Garza did not respond to CPR
“I thought I felt a pulse and started doing CPR,” he said, adding that the victim had a significant brain injury.
Dillenburg, who left the Temple force to join the FBI office in Midland, testified about tending to Marta and hearing what he described as a death rattle.
Temple Police Sgt. Larry Wilkey testified that he was a patrol supervisor at the time and stayed with Christine Keen — a woman who drove Pedro to confront Holloway in the parking lot and later witnessed the deaths.
Keen provided police with an address where Holloway was staying to see if he might return there, Wilkey said. Police went to the address but did not find Holloway.
Instead, Holloway turned himself in at the Temple Police Department and admitted his involvement, according to an arrest affidavit.
Autopsies showed that Marta Garza died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and Pedro Garza died from blunt force injury. Both deaths were ruled homicides.
The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday with Judge Steve Duskie presiding.