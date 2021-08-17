A man is charged with robbery after he allegedly assaulted a Temple pizza delivery driver and took cash.
Henry Leonard Owens, 34, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with the second-degree felony as well as evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, records show. His bonds total $126,000.
The incident occurred Friday night in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street, according to arrest affidavit.
The victim, a Domino’s pizza worker, told police he went to the location to deliver a pizza when a man approached him and asked for a ride to the highway. The worker declined and then completed his delivery.
As he walked back to his car, the worker was attacked by the man who asked for the ride.
“During that attack, (the victim) reported the subject was striking him with fists, causing him bodily injury and pain, and demanded ‘Where’s the money’ before the subject attempted to steal his truck,” Temple Police Detective John Leach said in the affidavit.
Police found a suspect matching the victim’s description nearby.
“The subject refused to stop when police asked and was eventually forcibly stopped by the police,” Leach said. “The subject was arrested for evading and identified as Henry Leonard Owens.”
Officers searched Owens and found cash as well as a Domino’s money purse.
The victim later identified his attacker as Owens.
Man arrested for sexual assault
A Temple man was arrested earlier this month for a sexual assault in April.
Loyd Weldon Chandler, 55, was charged Aug. 11 with the second-degree felony in connection with an assault on a woman in April.
The woman told Temple police she was assaulted after she said no to a sex act during a consensual encounter, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim said she was injured during the incident and was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner.
A DNA sample was obtained from the suspect after a search warrant was issued, the affidavit said. Test results on the DNA material are pending.
Chandler was released from the Bell County Jail Thursday after posting a $75,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.