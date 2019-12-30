BELTON — A 19-year-old Temple man allegedly admitted to investigators he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she slept.
Dakota James Meyer-Johnson was held in the Bell County Jail Monday with bond set at $100,000.
Meyer-Johnson was arrested on several unrelated warrants out of the Belton Police Department and taken to the Temple Police Department. After he was advised of his rights, Meyer-Johnson waived his rights and gave a voluntary statement, an arrest affidavit said.
His victim said she fell asleep while reading on her phone and woke up with no clothing on from the waist down. Her clothing was on the floor and Meyer-Johnson was on top of her. She got away at some point and locked herself in the bathroom.
Text messages sent by Meyer-Johnson to both the victim’s and suspect’s mothers showed he admitted what he sexually did to the girl, the affidavit said.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 20 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.