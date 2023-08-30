Two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody Wednesday by Temple police after a handgun was found at Temple High School, officials said.
featured
UPDATE: Two juveniles in custody after Temple High School gun incident
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 27-acre industrial park planned in Belton
- UPDATE: Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Man killed trying to cross southbound I-35
- UPDATE: Rogers man held in violent attack at Temple shopping center
- Morgan’s Point Resort city manager resigns
- Conner T. Haun, 17, of Salado died Thursday
- A Peoples family tradition; O’Ryan follows brother O’Tarian as Temple starting safety
- Belton woman indicted for robbery at West Temple Walmart
- Killeen woman receives 52-year sentence in Temple slaying
- No. 800 in the books: Temple rips Boyd, becomes fourth program to reach lofty wins plateau