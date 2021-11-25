Officers with the Temple Police Department will be collecting toys during Black Friday shopping at Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Residents can donate new unwrapped toys, books and stuffed animals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store.
“As the holiday season is upon us, the Blue Santa program provides an opportunity to assist families in need,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “We have received applications to date and look forward to helping as many families in need. Thank you in advance to all those who have made a donation and know that we are grateful.”
The department is also taking donations at their department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A.
Last year, the program helped 226 families and 649 kids, a significant increase compared to previous years. The Blue Santa program began in 2012 and has since presented toys to more than 2,400 children.