Lamar Middle School will have its new entrance open soon.
Phase one of renovations to the Temple Independent School District campus is nearing completion as the district heads into its spring break holiday — the most noticeable addition being the back of the school becoming the campus’ new front entrance facing North Third Street.
Principal Billy Madden expressed his excitement on Thursday when he gave his staff their first tour of the new space, which adds about 18,000 square feet to the campus.
“The district really went above and beyond, because they added a lot of different amenities such as the wood in the ceiling in the main hallway area … and the different kinds of tiles in our ceiling,” Madden said. “We’re excited to show the school off to the public when the appropriate time comes along, because we know that our former Bearcats are excited to see what’s happening here.”
The construction project — funded by a 2015 bond — is costing the district roughly $16 million.
These additions include a new dining area, library, secure interior courtyard and administrative offices. Lamar previously had one of the smallest libraries in the district, which will now be converted into additional instructional and lab space.
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, noted how the district has enjoyed the opportunity to virtually remake the campus — a process where they gathered staff input.
“That’s the nice thing. When you build a new addition or space, you can design it the way you want to without it being restricted to existing space,” Boyd said. “We were able to take input from staff members and our architects developed their plan directly off that input. The construction teams have done a great job delivering what the architects designed and what the campus wanted.”
Madden detailed how the new library will feature a room with a permanent green screen.
“We use that to do our Bearcat news. So in our transition we’re looking at incorporating that. It may be next year but it’s going to get going,” Madden said.
Boyd said that when the new space opens, interior demolition will begin around other areas of the campus that will be vacated.
“They will take the old cafeteria and kitchen area, and convert it to classroom space for our manufacturing and technology classes … and then some of the old office spaces will be turned into storage and a space for a new weight room for athletics,” Boyd said.
He emphasized how this reconfiguration opens up the extra space for a practice gym since their current facility doubles as their weight room.
The whole project is scheduled for completion prior to the start of the 2020-21 academic year.