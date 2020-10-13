BELTON — After 20 years with the same display, the Bell County Museum unveiled its new exhibit showcasing the history of the area.
The new exhibit — “Discover Bell County” — takes a renewed look at the history of the county and included stories that were not featured in the previous exhibit. Bell County Commissioners and County Judge David Blackburn attended the opening of the exhibit Tuesday afternoon.
Coleman Hampton, executive director of the museum, said the exhibit looks at four areas: the county’s education and culture; transportation and industry; agriculture and ranching; and the area’s geography.
“We’ve been working on this project for about two years, starting with research, writing, photo selecting, editing and design,” Hampton said. “We are really happy to open that today.”
Displays in the new exhibit show various major events in the history of the county, including the construction of Fort Hood and the creation of the county’s lakes. It also includes the museum’s collection of mustache tea cups, the largest publicly held collection of its kind in the United States.
The exhibit also includes interactive touch screens in which visitors can browse a selection of old photos from the county’s history, such as a photo of Troy High School in 1913.
Vic Means, 86, said he was happy with the changes to the exhibit and enjoyed seeing the changes for the first time Tuesday.
Means, a former member of the museum board, said the new exhibit is considerable different in his mind than what was previously in the space.
“Having grown up in Bell County, and in Belton, I am old enough to remember a lot of these things,” Means said. “I remember when Fort Hood, or Camp Hood at the time, was built, and you have to be somebody my age to remember. It brings back a lot of memories.”
The museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open between Tuesday and Saturday and has taken measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and do contact tracing.