Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning at a residence on Seventh Street.
The call was dispatched at 4:37 a.m. at 919 N. Seventh St., located in Temple's historical district, according to Santos Soto, public information officer for Temple Fire & Rescue.
Heavy smoke and flames were reported toward the rear of the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and had the fire under control by 5:02 a.m. The house was believed to be vacant at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded with a 2-Alarm response, getting nine firefighting apparatus and 21 personnel on scene. Also on scene were Temple Police Department, and Temple EMS.