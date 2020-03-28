Temple residents traveling near Temple High School will soon experience a series of traffic changes and detours as the city begins a year of construction in the area.
On Friday the city of Temple and the Temple Independent School District will begin a joint improvement project on North 31st Street to connect the road and the northbound frontage road of Interstate 35. Both entities will pay for their own shares of the project, which totals more than $8.15 million.
The project will include the construction of a new roundabout, as well as lighting and landscaping improvements and an art instillation.
“The project will enhance vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow for North 31st Street, and provide a new connection to the Interstate 35 frontage road while enhancing the lighting and aesthetics of the region,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “This work also includes parking lot improvements for TISD.”
During the first phase of the project the city’s contractor will close the portion of North 31st Street between Barton Avenue and Bray Street for five months.
Traffic heading north on 31st will be diverted onto Barton Avenue, onto the frontage road and then over to Bray Street. Southbound traffic will be directed to Bray Street and then onto the frontage road where motorists can loop around Interstate 35 and come back to 31st Street.
Businesses along Calhoun Avenue and Jack White Street will be accessible only from the frontage road.
City officials said access to Temple High School still will be maintained from North 23rd Street. Temple ISD plans to release alternate traffic routes for families Tuesday.
City officials said they expect the first phase of the road closure to be completed by the end of August. The project is expected to be complete by spring 2021.
Residents with questions about the project can call the city’s engineering department at 254-298-5660.