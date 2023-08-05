Texas shoppers can save money on back-to-school clothing and supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday Aug. 11-13.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
The Comptroller’s Office estimates Texas shoppers will save more than $136 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s “holiday.”
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:
• The item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period
• The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said the Texas sales tax holiday is a perfect time to support local stores.
“If someone is dedicated to shopping locally they will find a wealth of small shops in the area,” Henry said. “You may not be able to fill all of your back-to-school needs, but you can check a lot of items off your list.”
“Local businesses support our youth programs such as baseball, soccer and livestock projects,” he said. “They help keep food banks full for the less fortunate. And, they support programs for veterans, for the elderly, for us all.
“Shopping at home supports these local needs,” he said. “It helps a person pay their mortgage, put braces on their kids and put food on their table.”
Henry said every dollar spent in the Temple area helps make the community better, stronger and safer.
“The stores, restaurants and other businesses you patronize pay taxes,” he said. “These taxes help pay for local services we need and expect such as police, fire and road maintenance. These businesses also pay salaries and wages to our neighbors.”