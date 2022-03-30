Overnight rains helped reduce the 33,175-acre Crittenberg Complex fire, as it is now 80% contained.
“The rain helped out a lot with the fire activity,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Kiley Moran. “The rain has seemed to negate the wind at this point.”
Moran said about 20 personnel from the agency continues to fight the fire to help achieve containment.
“We currently have 20 personnel on the fire today, not including what Fort Hood has out,” Moran said. “They are patrolling lines in the private sector, ensuring that all remaining hotspots on the line are extinguished. All our heavy equipment has returned to the home unit. However, there is still Fort Hood heavy equipment working on containment lines on the installation.”
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group — an entity created in 1970 to provide national leadership between federal, state, local tribal, and territorial partners to fight fires — estimated the fire would be contained by April 11.
“Current fire activity is minimal due to wetting rainfall,” the entity said in a fire report. “Crews will continue to patrol the line on the private sector to ensure containment throughout the day.”
The group reported windy conditions of 10-15 mph will remain throughout Wednesday as work continues on the fire.
“Engines will continue to patrol and mop up any heat on the portion of the fire that burned onto private property,” the report said. “Crews continue to patrol all lines. Heavy equipment continues to construct fire breaks around the fire perimeter.”
Texas A&M Forest Service officials reported there are no injuries or damage to property caused by the fire, which Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said originated on a small arms range of their training facility.
“Critically dry grass and shrub vegetation supported the growth of the fire with some spotting of flammable materials ahead of the flaming front,” the organization said in a news release. “Texas A&M Forest Service personnel were requested by Fort Hood officials to the Crittenberg Complex Fire in Coryell County on March 27, 2022, during warm, dry, and windy conditions.”