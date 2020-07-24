The 426th District Court will soon have a presiding judge: Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed Duskie, the Republican nominee and lone candidate for the judgeship in November, to the court. He succeeds former Judge Fancy Jezek, who retired from the bench in late April.
“It’s going to be big shoes to fill,” Duskie told the Telegram. “She’s been a great judge. She was an excellent lawyer before she became a judge. Big shoes to fill.”
Abbott appointed Duskie to a term that will end on Dec. 31. Because Duskie will not face an opponent in the Nov. 3 election, it is almost certain he will win a full four-year term.
“I was really pleased. I was really happy because I worked hard getting through the election,” Duskie said. “Judge Jezek, she’s already retired. She’s back doing some visiting judge (duties) to cover for a little bit. I know everybody would like to get somebody up there full time as quickly as possible.”
Duskie, a partner and owner of Lindley, Wiley and Duskie PC in Killeen, expects he will be sworn in sometime in the coming weeks. Before that, though, he has to finish up some business at his office
“I’ve got to finish closing up my files at my office and take care of administrative things at my office before I can get sworn in,” he said.
Duskie’s appointment was not a surprise. In 2018, Abbott appointed Paul LePak to the 264th District Court after he won the Republican runoff for the judgeship. Like Duskie, LePak was the only candidate seeking the seat in the November 2018 election.
Duskie secured the Republican nomination for the 426th District Court on July 14. He defeated Belton lawyer Jeff Parker, a Coryell County assistant district attorney, with more than 60 percent of the vote.
This was Duskie’s second bid for a judgeship in Bell County. He previously ran for the 264th District Court in 2018, placing third in a four-candidate race.
Duskie, an Air Force veteran, has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades and serves on several boards, including the Bell County Bar Association. He earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and has a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Marymount College of Kansas.
Duskie is ready to hit the ground running when he is sworn in as judge.
“I’m going to try, that’s for sure,” he said.