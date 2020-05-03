BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hopes to reel students into a new club that launches from Lake Belton this fall.
The school’s new Bass Fishing Team began with a fishing trip between UMHB students Carter Vaughn and Cabe Isbell, who would eventually become the team president and vice president, respectively.
“We were fishing on Lake Belton one day and said ‘All these other small Baptist schools have bass fishing teams, why not UMHB?’” Vaughn said in a news release.
The two approached the school’s Student Government Association, which approved the creation of the club. To date, eight students have committed to take part in fishing competitions scheduled to begin this fall.
As Vaughnn and Isbell plan the team’s first season, they have been helped by two surprising sources of advice — a new recruit and a future competitor.
Caleb Ramm, an incoming freshman from Salado, has competed in roughly 40 bass tournaments as a high school student. Ramm brings with him both a boat and a well of experience, the release said.
Ramm said his goals for the team are ambitious.
“Our first year, I hope we can win a few tournaments and connect with one another and just become brothers,” Ramm said, “but, eventually, I would really like to win the national championship and qualify for the professional Bassmaster tournament.”
The UMHB team has received encouragement from the bass fishing club at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Vaughn said that the team’s leaders were quick to share insights on what trails they have used and how they went about securing sponsors.
Vaughn said his goals for the team’s first year go beyond wins and losses.
“We just want to go out there and do the thing that we love and spread the Gospel while doing it,” Vaughn said. “We want to represent UMHB well.”