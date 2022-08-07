Comic Con Encanto

Alamea Rivera-Roman, 10, and her 5-year-old sister Solana dress us like Isabela and Mirabel Madrigal from "Encanto" on Saturday during the Bell County Comic Con at the Bell County Expo Center.

 Brandy Cruz/Telegram

BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center drew another big crowd on Sunday for the wind-up of the 2022 Bell County Comic Con.