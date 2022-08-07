BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center drew another big crowd on Sunday for the wind-up of the 2022 Bell County Comic Con.
The event covered the entire Expo grounds and the surge of people in and out of Garth Arena — chock full of stars, artists and vendors — was pretty steady.
Mark Pellegrini of Little Rock, Ark., a writer for Kamen America comic books, said all of the agents at the adjoining tables were published by Iconic Comics. His two comic books, Black Hops and Kamen America, started in 2019. The artist is Timothy Lim.
“We consider our books to be all ages, mostly 10 and above,” Pellegrini said. “There’s no gore, no swearing or nudity. But there’s lots of action and humor.”
The main character of Kamen America is a girl named Carley. She’s learning how to use her powers, he said.
“She’s meeting friends who also have powers, and dealing with monsters and the media,” he said.
Pellegrini said he and Lim started publishing comics in about 2018.
“We both enjoyed comics and we both worked in creative fields,” he said. “I wrote books and Tim was a merchandising artist.”
Pellegrini had written and published a few horror novels on Amazon, and still does. But he enjoys comic books more, he said, “because it reaches a wider audience and I get more feedback.”
Independent comics reach a readership that mainstream comics, such as Marvel and D.C., don’t, he said.
“Independent comics have a wider variety to them, so this market is growing,” he said.
He and Lim market their comics via social media, he said. And they attend about 10 conventions a year, in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and New Mexico.
“That allows us to meet people in person, which we really enjoy doing,” he said.
Seated at the next comic display was Douglas Ernst of Reno, Nev., writer and creator of the “Soulfinder” series, comic books that deal with combat veterans who are exorcists.
His main characters are priests who have been to war, he said.
“Very few people become priests after being infantrymen,” he said. “Just like normal priests, they would be approached by people who would be possibly influenced by demonic spirits.”
The stories have one particular villain, he said, a demon named Blackfire.
“Basically, Blackfire and his minions are always trying to essentially ruin souls,” he said. “I have a readership of vets, cops, priests and a lot of Christians.”
Amongst the crowd on the arena floor, Tre Evans of Temple wore a black outfit but said he removed his Michael Myers mask because it got too hot.
“He’s the serial killer named the Boogie Man or the Shape,” Evans said.
He said he was just walking around.
“This is my first time ever to Comic Con,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. This is my kind of entertainment. I kind of grew up with all of this stuff, so I love it.”
He said he meant Marvel and D.C. comics, because when he was little he hated horror movies. But later in life he dated a woman who liked them.
“You can’t act scared in front of her,” he said.
So after while, he said, he started watching more horror movies.
He had just met Mathis Greenberg, 15, of Lampasas County, who wore a brown outfit.
“I was going as a Viking,” Greenberg said, “but changed to a demigod. His name is Toro. I just made him up, because I had the helmet and it had horns.”
His power is anything that has to do with war, he said.