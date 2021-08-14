Holding placards bearing messages such as “Coercion is not Consent” and “The Jab is Poison,” about 200 people rallied Saturday along South 31st Street across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to protest the hospital’s decision to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for all employees.
Before he led the opening prayer, Joe Goodson, president of Concerned Christian Citizens, told the crowd he loved the hospital, but forcing its employees to take the vaccination is wrong.
Dr. Matthew Altman of Salado said everyone at the rally was fighting for medical freedom, and that informed consent is a part of medical practice.
“Many medications contain warning labels,” he said. “Nothing is without risk. Informed consent only exists if you are permitted to say no. Now you and I are simply asking … to be treated with informed consent, treated with respect.”
There are tangible concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines, he said. “There is no reliable data on how long these vaccinations last.”
And the science surrounding COVID-19 is developing, he said. The prevailing argument that there are few therapies outside of the vaccine is false, he said.
“COVID is treatable and can be reduced,” he said. “There are reliable therapies that have been censored and sidelined.”
He encouraged the hospital to review its position.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White-Temple region, explained in an interview Aug. 6 that it was a tough decision for the health care employer.
It was a difficult decision to require staff to get COVID shots, Sibbitt said, but it was done to protect patients. “We don’t want anyone of our staff to transmit COVID to any one of our patients.”
“It’s also to protect others,” Sibbitt said. “We’re here to help people, and what we’re trying to do by vaccinating our health care workforce is maintaining a healthy workforce so we can continue to care for as many patients as possible.”
Dr. Shelley Cole of Harker Heights thanked everyone Saturday for “having the courage to stand up and fight this infringement of our human rights. This is medical tyranny at its height.”
In her private medical practice, although an obstetrician-gynecologist, she said she is taking care of COVID-19 patients from across the U.S.
In 2020, she said, she saw that infected people were being turned away from medical facilities.
“’Don’t come back until you can’t breathe,’” she said they were told.
“What happened to prevention and early treatment being the cornerstone of medical treatment?” she said. “Something is terribly awry.”
So, although it was outside her field, in March 2020 she began taking care of people with COVID-19.
“I started using hydroxychloroquine, which is FDA approved,” she said, though not specifically for COVID-19. “How could it be?” she said.
During the year, she said, a fellow doctor told her she was treating more COVID-19 patients than anybody in the country.
It’s the independent doctors who see the current medical situation clearly, she said. “When you’re in corporate medicine you have to bow down to the powers that be.”
When she went to medical school in 1983, she said, everyone studied the Nuremberg Code, which has grounded our state and federal laws since 1947. It talks about the capacity to give consent and the free power of choice, she said.
The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed the risk of the disease, she said.
“So you are the smart ones,” she told the crowd.
“Who would be foolish enough, when you know the death rate … is less than 1%? So it makes no sense at all to take the vaccine.”
It’s not a true vaccine anyway, she said, as it doesn’t work like a vaccine and in the end is only aimed at lessening the symptoms.
“Are you all wondering how we got to this point?” she said.
In 1980, she said, hospitals were permitted to get patents and receive royalties. “It was 1980 when we monetized science.”
Since then the medical journals are all about promoting medications, she said. “So now they don’t even publish their negative results. We can’t trust the hospitals and universities anymore because they are bought and paid for.”
“Doctors — where are they today,” she told the crowd. “Why aren’t they on this side of the street? If this isn’t the line they would cross, I don’t know what is.”
Cory Simek of Belton spoke briefly, saying he was proud to be an American and cherished the history of how a small army of farmers fought for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“And speaking of unalienable rights,” he said, “what right would be more unalienable than to choose what kind of substance goes into your body?”
“It’s never been about science,” he said. “It’s about compliance. If we don’t take a stand right now … then this nation is doomed.”
“We support free speech and the right to share differing viewpoints in a safe manner, and we are thankful that the demonstration was peaceful,” Julie Smith, public relations director for Baylor Scott & White Health, said in an email Saturday.
“Our focus remains on caring for the community, including the sharply rising number of patients we are treating for COVID-19 — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated,” Smith said. “We ask our community to help us and each other by practicing distancing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
“As always, we thank our care teams for their dedication as we face this challenge together,” she said.