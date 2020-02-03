Texas lawmakers are discussing potential issues and ideas — including additional restrictions on property taxes — ahead of the next legislative session in 2021.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, discussed potential legislative issues for the next year during his monthly forum Monday morning at the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
Two of the Capitol’s top tax policy legislators — state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock — tossed around several property tax ideas at a late January meeting of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, Shine said.
“What’s really interesting in the discussion, as most of you know and particularly from the city standpoint, was the issue of rollback and the issue of the Legislature’s impact on (Senate) Bill 2 and what it had to do with property taxes,” Shine said.
Last year, the Legislature approved SB 2. Starting this year, it requires cities, counties and other local governments to seek voter approval before levying more than 3.5 percent of property tax revenue on existing properties than the previous year.
“The last one was enough,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said of the potential for new property tax bills.
“But that hasn’t changed in the attitudes,” Shine responded.
Burrows — in audio recordings of conversation between him, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan — said that his goal for the most recent legislative session was for it “to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties” and that he hoped “the next session is even worse.”
“It’s interesting because cities and counties, through (the Texas Municipal League) and (Texas Association of Counties), are watching very closely,” Shine said. “One of the things that came out of this discussion also was a recommendation for a sales tax swap for property tax and also to give up the use of certificates of obligation (for school districts).”
Another concern headed into the next legislative session is the viability of the Texas Retirement System.
Shine highlighted a proposal that would require new teachers to pay more into their pension compared to more tenured staff. If lawmakers consider it and approve it next year, it would not go into effect until after 2022.
“They would be under a different tier system in TRS,” Shine said. “The state would have to put in a higher percentage, the teacher would have to put in a higher percentage of their paycheck, and the school district would put in a higher percentage for those new teachers coming into the program.”
As the legislator explained the idea being bandied around, Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott audibly winced. Ott offered his assessment of the tiered teacher retirement idea.
“I can see that being a deterrent for new teachers if they’re putting more into the system than veteran teachers are, in terms of percentage and contribution,” the educator said. “I’m not sure I would be a fan of that.”
Shine stressed that lawmakers are simply discussing ideas right now. He pointed out that lawmakers will have a better idea of what will be the big issues — other than redistricting — for the next session of the Legislature within the next 30 to 40 days and after the March 3 elections.