A Temple man was indicted on a felony charge Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury after he reportedly created a fake profile of his ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex.
Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, is charged with online harassment–name/persona, a third-degree felony. He was being held Thursday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Velasquez allegedly posted sexually explicit photos and videos with the victim’s photos and information to create online dating profiles “using her likeness and sending men to her home (without her knowledge) for sex.”
“Victim provided officers with evidence that the suspect had posted sexually explicit videos and photos of her on TikTok, Facebook and other websites,” Detective Kenneth McRae said in an arrest affidavit. “These fake accounts used victim’s name and photos. Victim stated the photos and videos had been taken with her consent when she was in a dating relationship with the suspect and had been shared by her only with the suspect.”
On Nov. 30, 2021, Velasquez “told the victim he was going to drive his 18-wheeler through her home, kill her and murder her children,” the affidavit said. “Victim proceeded to detail a litany of alarming behavior that the suspect had committed against her from breaking into her home, removing the bulb to her doorbell ring camera, slashing and destroying furniture, destroying her clothing with motor oil and threatening to harm her.
Eight of the incidents, documented by Temple police, stretched from September to November 2021.
Velasquez allegedly sent the victim’s teenage daughter nude photos of the victim.
The affidavit said Velasquez also created a fake profile on Plenty of Fish dating site, “using unauthorized photos of the victim, soliciting sex as the victim, providing victim’s address, sending a sexual photo of the victim and messaging the male who arrived.”
“The Plenty of Fish account was tied to a Yahoo account in victim’s name and created using the suspect’s mother’s phone number,” the affidavit said.
In 2018, Velasquez pleaded no contest to several stalking complaints from a woman who told a court that she planned to marry him. The complaints led to an emergency order of protection. It’s unknown if that incident is connected to the current one.
That woman testified before Bell County Judge Paul LePak that she didn’t want Velasquez to go to prison but wanted him free to get help.
LePak ordered Velasquez to take the medications prescribed for him by the Texas Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation, to attend counseling if it is ordered and to undergo weekly drug and alcohol testing.
Harassing phone calls began in September 2017 and continued for nearly a year, the Telegram previously reported.
That woman’s reports involved incidents at her home and where she worked. The victim called Temple Police because Velasquez tried on Aug. 26, 2018, to kick in the door to her home and he broke the windows in her vehicle. She told officers she was very afraid of him.
That woman told officers on different occasions that Velasquez threatened her at home and at work. He threatened to do a “cold blooded murder” because she disrespected him and made him “the monster,” an arrest affidavit said. Shots were fired at her home by Velasquez.
Velasquez was twice convicted in 2017 of violating a magistrate’s order of emergency protection filed to protect the victim.