The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Texas due to dense fog.
Bell, Lampasas, Coryell, McLennan and Milam counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook.
Areas of dense fog may reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile in many locations across North and Central Texas through Monday morning.
"If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you," the NWS advises.
The fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.
Sunny skies are expected to return Tuesday with clouds through mid-morning then gradually clearing.
Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach into the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs reach into the upper-80s, according to the NWS.