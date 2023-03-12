Sometimes it takes a century or so to figure out when transitions happened.
The year 1923 is a good example of when people can look back and mutter, “Gee whiz, so that’s when things changed.”
Some events were catastrophic, such as the fire that destroyed Killeen High School in March 1923. The brick building, estimated at worth $40,000 was insured for $22,000. Cause was listed as overheated flues.
Classes resumed in local churches as the school board began planning to build a new school, completed in May 1924. The building served the KISD students until 1981.
Here are a few other “radical” events that happened in 1923 that changed the course of the 20th century in Bell County and Texas.
Goodbye to trolleys
Horseless carriages killed the trolleys.
An interurban rail line, in operation between Temple and Belton begun in 1905, eased travel to the county seat.
But by 1923, the trolleys clanged no more and people opted for automobiles. That year also kicked off a whirlwind of highway building throughout the next decade.
Texas by 1926 paved 497 miles of roads, making the state 12th in the nation in paving projects, but it led the nation in total number of miles in the state highway system — a total of 18,728 miles. The work pushed Texas to third in the nation in hard-surfaced roads, next to Ohio and New York.
Seeing a new source of revenue, state legislators imposed a gasoline tax of one cent per gallon in 1923, three-fourths of which went to the state highway fund.
The Texas Highway Department assumed responsibility for maintaining state highways in 1924, but not until the next year did the department have clear-cut authority for constructing the state highway system. In 1929, state and federal route signs including mileages and directions were placed on designated highways.
Business expansion
The 1920s were the boom-boom years for businesses in Bell County, thanks to a growth spurt after World War I and the worldwide influenza pandemic. Spearheaded by a Temple newspaperman, the state’s business communities launched an aggressive advertising and promotion plan in 1907 — the Texas Five Million Club, created to lure 5 million people to settle in the Lone Star State by the 1910 federal Census.
At the time, slightly more than 3.7 million lived in Texas, but the state’s leaders wanted more to increase the state’s clout in Congress.
Following the 1915 depression, the Five Million movement was supported by the Industrial Congress, which also helped unemployed laborers and manufacturers and supported establishment of factories.
The Texas Five Million Club and related booster campaigns eventually paid off. By 1923, 5 million people lived in Texas; by 1930, 8 million more had settled here, according to statistics from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Temple added factories in the post-war boom. American Desk Co. began in 1921, and a Coca-Cola bottling plant in 1925.
Women rise in politics
So, what happened in 1923 that changed Bell County? Women spoke up.
Also in 1923, disgraced former Gov. James E. Ferguson, a Temple banker, failed in his bid to have his impeachment and conviction overturned. This paved the way for his wife, Miriam Amanda Ferguson, to win the governor’s seat the next year.
As the state’s first woman governor, she served two terms, 1924-1926 and 1932-1934, while her platforms included condemnation of the Ku Klux Klan, proposing spending cuts and opposing Prohibition.
However, she wasn’t the only woman to dip a toe in the political pool. Eliza Sophia “Birdie” Johnson (1868–1926) of Salado ended her remarkable career as an activist in 1923 as a leader in progressive Democratic politics nationally. Wife of a prominent Texas politician, she was active in her husband’s campaigns and in organizations that supported her interests in education, family history, social service and woman suffrage.
The Texas delegation unanimously chose her as the first Democratic national committeewoman from Texas, a position she held until 1923, but only after paving the way for more women to follow her lead.
Temple’s medical reputation sealed
The medical institution now known as Baylor Scott & White cinched its predominance in Texas medicine in 1923.
In 1922, Temple Sanitarium formally reorganized to become Scott & White Hospital, honoring its two founders, Arthur Carroll Scott (1965-1940) and Raleigh R. White Jr. (1871-1917).
The next year, the Texas State Medical Association concluded that Scott was the first doctor to discover that deft use of a thermal cautery (what he termed “hot knife”) allowed the wound to heal faster. He also was the acknowledged leader in surgery for metastatic cancer.
In a subsequent issue of “The Journal of the American Medical Association,” Dr. Scott stated that the use of the thermal cautery in mastectomies resulted in less blood lost in surgery, reduced postoperative pain and shock. He found fewer recurrences of cancer at the surgery site and a greater number of three- and five-year cures.
The Texas Medical Association also honored Scott by electing him association president in 1923. Although his medical reputation had been building, he and the institution bearing his name became influential in advancing medical practice for the remaining of the 20th century.
Radio spawns new music genre
In January 1923, country music was birthed, spawning a new genre that was as old as the county itself.
Radio station WBAP in Fort Worth established the basic format for country music variety show broadcasting with a program featuring a fiddler and a square dance caller who happened to be a Confederate veteran. The music was commonplace, but it was a novelty to radio.
The usual broadcasts were 8-10 p.m. three nights a week; programming consisted of music, lectures, and agriculture and marketing reports. Other cities soon followed with their own radio programs and local musicians providing entertainment, especially country music.
NEXT WEEK: The year 1923 also was significant for the nursing profession.