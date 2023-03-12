1923 milestones

After Killeen High School burned in March 1923, classes resumed in local churches as the school board began planning to build a new school, completed in May 1924. The building served the KISD students until 1981. The brick building, estimated at worth $40,000 was insured for $22,000. Cause was listed as overheated flues.

 Killeen Public Library/Texas History Portal

Sometimes it takes a century or so to figure out when transitions happened.

